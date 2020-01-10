News
Serviceman’s shack completely burns down in Vanadzor
Serviceman’s shack completely burns down in Vanadzor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A large fire broke out today in Lori Province of Armenia.

At 10:45am, the rescue service received a report that a fire had broken out on the roof of a Vanadzor town home.

According to shamshyan.com, the fire was extinguished at 12:01pm.

But a wooden shack, together with its furniture, about 70 square meters from the roof of the house, about 45 square meters of wooden walls, two armchairs, a sofa, a table and a kitchen cabinet were destroyed by the fire.

The owner of this house is Gor Papanyan, who serves as a contract soldier at a military unit.

His family consists of 4 persons, 2 of whom are minor children.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
