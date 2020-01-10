Analyst: Armenia faces at least two threats in 2020

I can set aside at least two threats facing Armenia in 2020. The first is the threat of security in the region and in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what political technologist Vigen Hakobyan told reporters today.

According to the analyst, the reason for the threat is the split of society in which there is a high level of hatred. The second threat is that investors don’t want to make investments in a country that has a revolutionary domestic agenda. “If the government constantly says that courts must be closed and there is no judiciary, we need to understand that the presence of an established judiciary is one of the major arguments for any investor,” he said, adding that Armenia, which is in an ongoing war, can’t always be in a revolution and that it is necessary to state that the political revolution is over.