Criminal case instituted in relation to death of 3-year-old girl from Armenia's Ararat Province

The investigative unit of the Ararat Division of the Police of Armenia has initiated a criminal case under the elements of “failure by persons providing medical aid and services to perform professional duties or improper performance of professional duties that has negligently caused death of a patient under treatment”.
According to Shamshyan.com, the mentioned criminal case has been instituted in relation to the death of three-year-old girl of Ararat village of Ararat Province at Ararat Medical Center.
The girl’s relatives blame the medical center’s doctors for what happened. “We are so angry that we won’t be at ease, no matter what we tell them. We transferred a healthy and active child with hot body temperature to a hospital, and four days later, doctors tell the mother that she is about to die and that she has to be transferred to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. Why isn’t the healthcare minister interested in the fact that there was no fuel in the ambulance truck transporting the child to the hospital? Why isn’t the healthcare minister concerned about the fact that the chief doctor of Ararat Medical Center is spreading false information on television? Certain doctors of the hospital killed our child under the chief doctor’s administration. True, we can’t bring our daughter back, but we want those doctors of Ararat Medical Center to no longer work as doctors,” the relatives said.