Armenian TV company's claim against government accepted for proceedings

On December 18, 2019, the Administrative Court of Armenia accepted the claim of A1+ TV Company versus the Government of Armenia for proceedings under which MELTEX LLC, on behalf of the TV company, demands that the seven decisions on the tender held in 2003 be declared as null and void; as a result of the tenders, A1+ TV Company failed to obtain a broadcasting license. This Is what attorney Ara Ghazaryan told reporters today.

“We demand that those seven decisions be declared as null and void. The aim of those seven decisions was to conceal the political agenda aimed at not letting A1+ be back on air, not improve broadcasting. Since A1+ was an independent television company, the decisions need to be declared as null and void,” the attorney said.

President of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan said this is merely a matter of law and justice. “This is not a political approach, but a major step towards the restoration of justice. We fully hope that, in the new conditions, courts will be able to render decisions without restraints. It was very hard to anticipate this in the previous decades since A1+ was deprived of airtime for political reasons, and at the time, no court could render a decision without restraints. Now the conditions are favorable,” he said.