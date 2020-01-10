Rally participants to continue protest until new Abkhazian presidential elections

Demonstrators intend to stay in front of the building of the Staff of the President of Abkhazia until a decision is adopted on the election of a new head of state. This is what one of the rally’s organizers Akhra Avidzba told TASS Friday.
“I personally want the issue of new elections to be clarified, and the people want that too. We have all come here with that intention. We’ll end the rally when new elections are designated,” the interlocutor said.
Avidzba specified that the protesters are against the use of force to resolve the conflict and their main demand is to see President Raul Khajimba observe the country’s Constitution and with respect to the elections.