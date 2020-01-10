Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations continues efforts at mall in Yerevan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia continues to carry out operations in the premises of Dalma Garden Mall to find out the reasons for evacuation on January 9, as reported the Facebook page of Dalma Garden Mall.

“According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the construction or other mechanical works that were being performed in that period and the partial disruption of air conditioning may have been the reason for the shocks.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations states that there is no reason to worry.

We continue to follow the activities of our colleagues of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and are waiting for the results of the study obtained through equipment.

Thank you for your patience and standing with Dalma Garden Mall,” the statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reads.