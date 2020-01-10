Court decision to search former Armenian football federation president's home appealed

The court decision to conduct a search in the mansion of former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has been appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal. This is what Hayrapetyan’s attorney Amram Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On December 12, special police units had conducted a search in Hayrapetyan’s house.
A department of the Police of Armenia has instituted a criminal case in relation to embezzlement connected with former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan, and the Investigative Committee of Armenia has received the case and accepted it for proceedings. The case was instituted for official negligence that negligently caused grave consequences, embezzlement in large amounts, falsifying documents by a group of persons and misuse of powers by officers of commercial or other organizations.