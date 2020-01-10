News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Never been fewer victims in army as there were in 2019
Armenia PM: Never been fewer victims in army as there were in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The life of each citizen of the Republic of Armenia is priceless, and the loss of each citizen — inconsolable. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“However, since each death recorded in the army causes more pain and grief to us all, I deem it necessary to share the following news:

Historically speaking, a minimum number of victims has been recorded in the Armenian army (for all reasons) in 2019.

In other words, there have never been fewer victims in the army as there were in 2019.

May God protect our soldiers.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos