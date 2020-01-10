Hraparak.am: Armenia PM gives power structures a week to dismiss undesired judges of Constitutional Court

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today convened a confidential meeting devoted to the President and judges of the Constitutional Court with the heads of law-enforcement structures, reports Hraparak.am.

“According to a government insider, among the attendees were Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, acting Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan and Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan. Chief of Staff of the Government Eduard Aghajanyan was also attending the meeting.

Pashinyan gave the heads of the power structures a week to dismiss President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and the other six judges who are undesired for the government.

According to the insider, Pashinyan also instructed police officers to create measures that will push judges to quit.

The authorities and Pashinyan personally are frustrated with the fact that no judge of the Constitutional Court has taken advantage of the law on early retirement and submitted a resignation, and this is exactly the reason why the Prime Minister has instructed the power structures.