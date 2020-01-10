News
Iran FM compares US with ISIS
Iran FM compares US with ISIS
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US seeks to emulate the war crimes of DAESH, menacing the cultural heritage of the millennia-old civilization of Iran, reports IRNA.

Zarif made the remarks in a statement in the wake of a ban on his visa to take part in the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York.

The statement was read by Iran's envoy Majid Takhte Ravanchi to the United Nations Security Council who said "I am here today to deliver a statement on behalf of H.E. Minister Zarif whose visa was denied by the U.S. in contravention of the Headquarters Agreement."
