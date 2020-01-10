News
Abkhazia President in meeting with members of opposition
President of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba is currently in a meeting with members of the opposition in Sokhumi, reports TASS.

“The talks have begun,” secretary of the Public Palace of Abkhazia Daniil Ubiria reported. Moreover, Ubiria specified which of the members of the opposition are attending the meeting. Earlier, Ubiria had reported that an agreement had been reached on the meeting of the President and the opposition.

A political crisis began in Abkhazia last week when demonstrators demanded the President’s resignation near the building of the President’s administration and invaded the building. The President convened a session of the Security Council and didn’t rule out the declaration of martial law. During a special session, the Parliament of Abkhazia accepted the application for the President’s resignation.
