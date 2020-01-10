Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary arrives in Sokhumi

Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Rashid Nurgaliyev has arrived in Abkhazia where protests continue in front of the building of the presidential residence. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Mohammad Kilba declared, reports TASS.
“He has arrived, and talks will begin soon,” Kilba said.
Earlier, Kilba had reported that the Abkhazian authorities and Nurgaliyev will discuss the disturbances in Sokhumi. During the visit, Nurgaliyev will also meet with President Raul Khajimba.