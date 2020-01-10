Hraparak.am: Armenia PM gives power structures a week to dismiss undesired judges of Constitutional Court

US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy

Armenia 3rd President's attorney on investigation of case, decision

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary arrives in Sokhumi

Bloomberg: US plans to expand Asian security efforts to counter China

Ex-Georgia President on Armenia PM's statement on GDP indicators

US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Iran sends letter to Michael Moore, Robert De Niro and American people

Iran FM compares US with ISIS

Analyst: Armenian society still being divided into "blacks" and "whites"

Abkhazia President in meeting with members of opposition

Rally participants to continue protest until new Abkhazian presidential elections

Armenia PM: Never been fewer victims in army as there were in 2019

Court decision to search former Armenian football federation president's home appealed

Armenia ex-MP released on bail, House passes resolution to limit Trump’s war actions on Iran, 10.01.20 digest

Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations continues efforts at mall in Yerevan

Armenian court sentences father to 8 years for killing daughter in her sleep

Analyst: Armenia faces at least two threats in 2020

Criminal case instituted in relation to death of 3-year-old girl from Armenia's Ararat Province

US, Canada, and France aviation experts heading to Iran amid Ukraine's plane crash

Head of Abkhazian-Armenian community: Demonstrations can't have dangerous impact on Armenians

Some embassies close amid wildfires in Australia

Serviceman’s shack completely burns down in Vanadzor

Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation

Iraqi PM asks US Secretary of State to send delegates to formulate mechanism for withdrawal of US troops

Toronto Stock Exchange delists Lydian company

Professor Areg Danagoulian, MIT colleagues named 2019 Arms Control Persons of the Year

Berlin tells Tehran it expects participation of other countries in plane crash investigation

Political technologist: Lack of specificity major problem for Armenian authorities and opposition

French minister says Iran may get nuclear weapons shortly

Shinzo Abe to have trip to Middle East: Japan sends warship to region to protect ships

Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense

Decision to arrest Armenia 3rd president’s nephew is appealed

Armenian commission for applications/complaints consideration during winter conscription still operating

Armenia ex-MP businessman released on bail

Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Passenger flow at 2 Armenian airports up by 6% in December 2019 compared to December 2018

Bright Armenia faction holds meeting with acting National Security Service Director

Georgian economy minister responds to Armenian PM's statement on GDP indicator

Dollar losing value in Armenia

Armenia emergency ministry: Shockwave at Dalma Garden Mall may be due to ventilation system

Ukrainian president says missile hit version of Boeing 737 in Tehran requires proof

Trump sends birthday message to Kim Jong-un

Armenia MP: Hard to remember a New Year when national anthem was played at midnight

Political technologist: Armenia foreign policy did not become “proactive” in 2019

Istanbul mayor visits Hrant Dink Museum

Oriental studies expert: Turkey's foreign policy entering new stage

Iranologist: Iran to use all opportunities to minimize US military presence

Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region

Political technologist: Armenian authorities to keep trying to take hold of Constitutional Court in 2020

Pompeo says Soleimani was planning "a series of imminent attacks" when he was killed

Armenia Public Defender's Office deputy head appointed

Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case meet with attorney general

Armenia analyst: Soleimani assassination ruined US’ years of work to overthrow Iran authorities

Analyst: Part of Iraqi population opposes US troops withdrawal from country

US peaceful protests against war with Iran

Armenia ex-MP businessman to be released on bail

Boycotting of classes continues at school in Armenia’s Vagharshapat

Armenia encourages US, Iran to work towards regional peace

US military evaluates adjustment of its defensive position in Middle East

Expert: Armenia's own satellite will cost $200-250mn

Brits recommended refraining from traveling to Iran

Armenia analyst: Iran-US conflict is entering strategic plane

7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport

Abkhazia President: Parliament’s appeal may lead to irreversible consequences for country

Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case protesting outside Prosecutor General's Office

How Pompeo convinces Trump to kill Qasem Soleimani

US safety board accepts Iran's invitation to investigate plane’s crash

PM: New Year in Armenia is interesting

White House reacts to House resolution on restricting Trump's rights to use force against Iran

Iran denies allegations that Ukrainian plane was shot down by rocket

Unusual incident occurs at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan

Armenian NSS calls on investors to contact them in case of corruption

Trump changes his mind: Global warming is not hoax

Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles

The Guardian: The Saudis are trying to reduce tension in Middle East

Boeing posts internal correspondence related to 737 MAX

US House adopts resolution restricting Trump's ability to start war against Iran

1 injured in Yerevan Children's Rehabilitation Center fire

Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit

Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia Water Committee chief dismissed

Investigation into case of 3rd president of Armenia is over

Newspaper: Operation to apprehend YSU Student Council president was organized through vice-rector

Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight on January 10 to be conducted

Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today

Newspaper: There is serious staffing commotion within Armenia government

Newspaper: Armenia judge seeks political asylum in US?

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s now former spokesman had asked some businessmen in Moscow for job

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM read same sentence twice in New Year's address

Los Angeles police searching three Armenians

Abkhazia Parliament adopts decision calling on President to resign

Trump to ask US allies to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal

Belarus President calls on intensifying EEU and CIS integration

Political scientist: Armenia PM's statement addressed to US, Iran Presidents not important

Bright Armenia parliamentary faction meets with Security Council Secretary

Armenia President congratulates ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosyan on birthday

Decision on bringing charge against Armenia Constitutional Court President appealed

Abkhazia President may declare martial law

Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal