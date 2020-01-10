US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy

The US is imposing additional sanctions on several sectors of the Iranian economy and those who are linked to those sectors. This is what US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared in his speech during a meeting with reporters at the White House, reports TASS.
“We are announcing imposition of additional sanctions against the Iranian regime following the attacks on US troops and our allies. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy, including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.