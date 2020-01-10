News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy
US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US is imposing additional sanctions on several sectors of the Iranian economy and those who are linked to those sectors. This is what US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared in his speech during a meeting with reporters at the White House, reports TASS.

“We are announcing imposition of additional sanctions against the Iranian regime following the attacks on US troops and our allies. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy, including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos