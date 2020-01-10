Armenia 3rd President's attorney on investigation of case, decision

When the investigative operation with respect to third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan ended, a 6-page decision on engaging Serzh Sargsyan as an accused-on-trial was made two minutes later. This is what Sargsyan’s attorney Amram Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It was initially decided to declare the person as an accused-on-trial,” he said.

Today, the Special Investigation Service announced the end of the preliminary investigation into the case of Serzh Sargsyan. In regard to this, the attorney said the following: “Operations were conducted, and now the case is being forwarded to the court. All the phenomena in this criminal case are conditioned by appropriateness.”

Touching upon the news that ex-agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan had testified under the case of Serzh Sargsyan and had confronted the latter, Makinyan said the following:

“I can’t say who confronted who, but I can say that the President said he simply felt pity that the person telling lies about him had given a false testimony. I don’t share the view that there is no combination of sufficient evidence underlying the charge. The President has nothing to do with any act ascribed to him.”

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the Special Investigation Service had announced the charge brought against third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 4, 2019. According to the official press release, holding the position of President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan used his official position and, in 2013, organized embezzlement of a sum in particularly large amount (AMD 489,160,310) through squander from the State by a group of officials. He is charged under an article of the Criminal Code, and a signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure.