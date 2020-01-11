News
Saturday
January 11
News
Newspaper: New developments expected on Armenia’s Amulsar gold mine issue
Newspaper: New developments expected on Armenia’s Amulsar gold mine issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd daily learned that the 33-page conclusion on the Amulsar [gold] mine development plan is ready.

According to our information, the inquiry committee in the National Assembly will soon convene a session and discuss this document. We have come to know some details in this regard. According to this conclusion, the previous authorities made illegal decisions regarding the operation of Amulsar.

Thus, new developments are expected regarding the operation of the Amulsar mine. Moreover, according to our information, Lydian Armenia is currently even discussing the option of selling the mine operation plan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
