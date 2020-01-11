Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction holding closed talks with executive representatives

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily learned that the NA [National Assembly] [majority] My Step faction has decided to continue its closed meetings with representatives of the executive body to find out what work the departments have done within a year.
Our Foreign Ministry sources reported that a meeting with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled for January 16.
We were also informed that there will be a meeting on January 29 between the Acting Chief of the RA Police, Arman Sargsyan, and the My Step members.
It should be noted that at the end of the year such a meeting took place between the My Step members and the RA Minister of Defense, Davit Tonoyan.