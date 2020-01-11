Trump says Iran was planning to attack 4 US embassies

US President Donald Trump said Iran was planning attacks on four US embassies.
When asked on the Fox News channel what led to the US Air Force attack on Baghdad airport which killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Trump said: "I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies."
At the same time, representatives of the US Democratic Party assert, citing intelligence reports, that they had no information about the plans to attack the embassies.
It is said that Trump first made a statement on embassies at the White House, and then repeated it during a meeting with voters in Ohio.
The statement of the US President was supported by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.