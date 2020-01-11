The cause of the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane near Tehran was a “human error” during the crisis due to US "adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced.
“A sad day,” he wrote on Twitter. “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:
Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster
Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”
The Iranian Mehr news agency has also confirmed this conclusion by the Iranian Armed Forces.