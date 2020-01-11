News
Iran says Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran was "human error"
Iran says Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran was "human error"
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The cause of the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane near Tehran was a “human error” during the crisis due to US "adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced.

“A sad day,” he wrote on Twitter. “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:

Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster

Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

The Iranian Mehr news agency has also confirmed this conclusion by the Iranian Armed Forces.
