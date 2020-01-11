Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot

One person has died after being hit by a car in Yerevan today.
At about 12:20am, a car collided with a truck.
Shamshyan.com reports that after the crash, the car hit Base Mamoyan, 57, a resident of Geghanist village in Ararat Province, and Asya Safoyan, 66, a resident of Yerevan.
The impact was so severe that these two women were thrown into the opposite lane. Mamoyan died on the spot, whereas Safoyan received on-the-spot treatment by an ambulance staff, and then was taken to hospital.
According to the source, these women were working as street cleaners at the sanitation company of Yerevan Municipality.