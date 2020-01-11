News
Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot
Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after being hit by a car in Yerevan today.

At about 12:20am, a car collided with a truck.

Shamshyan.com reports that after the crash, the car hit Base Mamoyan, 57, a resident of Geghanist village in Ararat Province, and Asya Safoyan, 66, a resident of Yerevan.

The impact was so severe that these two women were thrown into the opposite lane. Mamoyan died on the spot, whereas Safoyan received on-the-spot treatment by an ambulance staff, and then was taken to hospital.

According to the source, these women were working as street cleaners at the sanitation company of Yerevan Municipality.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
