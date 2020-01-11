Iran president expresses deep condolences over Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made an official statement on the crash of a Ukrainian plane near Tehran, confirming that the plane was hit due human error. He also expressed deep condolences over the tragic crash of the plane.
"In an atmosphere of threats and intimidation by the aggressive American regime against the Iranian nation after the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, and in order to defend ourselves against possible attacks by the American Army, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were on full alert, unfortunately leading to this terrible catastrophe which claimed lives of dozens of innocent people because of human error and an erroneous shooting," the statement noted, according to IRNA.
The Iranian president also expressed deep condolences on the tragedy and said those responsible for the plane crash would be held accountable.
And Rouhani wrote on Twitter that the reason for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft near Tehran was the missiles that were fired due to human error.
“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people,” the Iranian president wrote.
He added that the investigation into the plane crash is continuing.