Oman Minister of Culture and National Heritage becomes country's new sultan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Oman named a new ruler Saturday, hours after it announced the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, state media reported, according to CNN.

Minister of Culture and National Heritage Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler, according to state-run Oman News Agency.

A corresponding statement by the supreme security council of Oman was aired Saturday on the state-run television of the sultanate.

Al Watan Oman newspaper reported that Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has sworn in at the Council of Oman—the bicameral parliament of the country.
