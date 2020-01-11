Oman Minister of Culture and National Heritage becomes country's new sultan

Oman named a new ruler Saturday, hours after it announced the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, state media reported, according to CNN.
Minister of Culture and National Heritage Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler, according to state-run Oman News Agency.
A corresponding statement by the supreme security council of Oman was aired Saturday on the state-run television of the sultanate.
Al Watan Oman newspaper reported that Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has sworn in at the Council of Oman—the bicameral parliament of the country.