Demonstrators holding control of Abkhazia presidential residence for 3rd day

The protests in Sukhumi, whose participants are demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba of Abkhazia, continue for the third day.

Protesters continue to occupy the Presidential Administration building on Saturday and demand his resignation, TASS reports.

There are hardly any people in front of the government building, with most of the demonstrators remaining inside at night.

There are also police and state security personnel at the square and in the building.

A representative of the demonstrators’ headquarters told the news agency that there were about 600 protesters in the building and at the square on Saturday morning.