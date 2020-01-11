Zelensky on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: We insist that guilt be fully accepted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to Iran's statement on the launch of a missile on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane that crashed near Tehran as a result, demanding to bring the perpetrators to justice, return the bodies of victims, and pay compensation for the disaster, 112.ua reports citing the Ukrainian President's statement on the Telegram channel.
"This morning was not good, but it brought the truth," Zelensky said. "Before the end of the work of the international commission, Iran has admitted its guilt over hitting the Ukrainian plane. But we insist that guilt be fully accepted. We expect assurances from Iran that it is ready for a full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice, returning the bodies of the victims, paying compensation, official apology through diplomatic channels."
He expressed hope that the investigation would be carried out without artificial delays and obstacles, and that the data would be available to 45 Ukrainian specialists to find out justice about this Ukrainian plane crash.