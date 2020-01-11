News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Zelensky on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: We insist that guilt be fully accepted
Zelensky on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: We insist that guilt be fully accepted
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to Iran's statement on the launch of a missile on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane that crashed near Tehran as a result, demanding to bring the perpetrators to justice, return the bodies of victims, and pay compensation for the disaster, 112.ua reports citing the Ukrainian President's statement on the Telegram channel.

"This morning was not good, but it brought the truth," Zelensky said. "Before the end of the work of the international commission, Iran has admitted its guilt over hitting the Ukrainian plane. But we insist that guilt be fully accepted. We expect assurances from Iran that it is ready for a full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice, returning the bodies of the victims, paying compensation, official apology through diplomatic channels."

He expressed hope that the investigation would be carried out without artificial delays and obstacles, and that the data would be available to 45 Ukrainian specialists to find out justice about this Ukrainian plane crash.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps assumes full responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Head of the Aerospace Division of the IRGC referred to the unintentional downing of the passenger plane…
 Iran attorney general urges immediate investigation into Ukrainian plane crash
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri instructed the military prosecutor of Tehran Province to…
 Road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver dies on the spot
A car went off road and crashed into a roadside pole…
 Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot
A car crashed into a truck, and then hit these women…
 Armenian court sentences father to 8 years for killing daughter in her sleep
In court, the accused-on-trial accepted the...
 Criminal case instituted in relation to death of 3-year-old girl from Armenia's Ararat Province
According to Shamshyan.com, the mentioned criminal case...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos