Saturday
January 11
Iran attorney general urges immediate investigation into Ukrainian plane crash
Iran attorney general urges immediate investigation into Ukrainian plane crash
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Incidents

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri instructed the military prosecutor of Tehran Province to rapidly investigate the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner near the capital, Tasnim reports.

In a letter to Gholam Abbas Torki on Saturday, Montazeri pointed to an earlier statement of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces about the human error behind “the tragic incident,” and he urged Torki to proceed promptly and carefully with investigations aimed at identifying all the causes and those behind the accident and report the results.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
