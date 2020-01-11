YEREVAN. - The Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan will not operate until January 14. Mall has released a respective statement on Facebook.
"We continue to monitor the work of our MES [Ministry of Emergency Situations] partners," the statement reads, in particular. “Based on the interests of our customers and partners, the Dalma Garden Mall management has at the same time invited a professional team from Moscow to conduct a ventilation system technical inspection work.
The work will be carried out within a few days, and Dalma Garden Mall will continue not to operate until January 14, due to incompatibility with the carrying out of technical work and resumption of normal work of the mall."