YEREVAN. – Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan's supporter Armen Minasyan was called to the National Security Service (NSS) on January 9 for his Facebook posts about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Minasyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"I wrote that Nikol Pashinyan is an agent who does not make up his mind in foreign policy, does not make up his mind on serious regional issues, interferes with the work of the judicial system," he said. "They called, were saying, 'Can you bring proof that Nikol Pashinyan is an agent, is destroying the Republic of Armenia?'"
Minasyan noted that NSS officers explained that the unfriendly neighboring countries use his such posts and reproduce them to spread negative information about Armenia.
He said the NSS officers also assured him that they had no intention of obstructing his civic activities. Minasyan, however, considers what happened as an oversight over his civil activities.
Armen Minasyan noted that he will continue to make posts, which, in his view, help Armenia’s leadership in understanding and correcting their mistakes.