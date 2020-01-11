News
Armenia soldier is wounded in arm after Azerbaijan shooting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Contract serviceman Artur Arzumanyan, 37, who wounded at the combat positions located toward Berkaber community of Armenia’s Tavush Province, was wounded in the arm by the Azerbaijani sniper fire. Berkaber village mayor Argam Arzumanyan, who is this soldier’s fellow villager, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"He is in normal condition," the mayor said. "His arm was injured at the position."

Artur Arzumanyan is married and has one child.

As reported earlier, a soldier of Armenia was wounded at a Tavush Province military base from an Azerbaijani fire today.
