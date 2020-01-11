168.am: Dossiers collected on extramarital affairs of 2 Armenia Constitutional Court judges

According to 168.am, two of the Constitutional Court (CC) judges of Armenia are likely to be pressured to resign in the coming days, trying to get them to publicly declare that they are "voluntarily" making use of the early retirement law for the CC judges.

According to the website’s source in the law enforcement system, the 7th Police Department has collected confidential very personal information about these two judges, whose names will become known in the coming days, and are not disclosed for obvious reasons.

According to the same source, it refers to certain information obtained by the 7th Department regarding the former extramarital affairs of those judges, with which the power structures will try to blackmail them, threatening that if they do not resign within the next week, the data in the dossiers will be sent to their families and posted online

As per 168.am, it has been found out that the law enforcement agencies exert secret external oversight over all judges. In addition, all possible areas of their movement and means of communication are also monitored by video cameras.