Abkhazia prosecutor's office launches criminal case over disorder in Sukhumi

A criminal case has been launched over the mass disorder in Sukhumi, Sputnik-Abkhazia reported, referring to the website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Abkhazia.
The respective statement says the criminal case was initiated on charges of organizing and participating in mass disorder that was accompanied by destruction of property in Sukhumi on January 9, which resulted in the seizure of the government buildings—in which the Presidential Administration of Abkhazia is located—by a group of people.