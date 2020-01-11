News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Abkhazia prosecutor's office launches criminal case over disorder in Sukhumi
Abkhazia prosecutor's office launches criminal case over disorder in Sukhumi
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

A criminal case has been launched over the mass disorder in Sukhumi, Sputnik-Abkhazia reported, referring to the website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Abkhazia.

The respective statement says the criminal case was initiated on charges of organizing and participating in mass disorder that was accompanied by destruction of property in Sukhumi on January 9, which resulted in the seizure of the government buildings—in which the Presidential Administration of Abkhazia is located—by a group of people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos