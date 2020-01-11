Turkey, US representatives discuss US-Iran tension

Official representative of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin held talks with U.S. Special Representative on Syria James Jeffrey to discuss situation in Syria, U.S.-Iran tension and other regional developments.
The officials underlined the necessity of diplomacy to prevent the massive humanitarian crisis and migrant flow from Syria.
James Jeffrey will also travel to Riyadh to discuss “ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in Syria, including the need to continue stabilization activities to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”