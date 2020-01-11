News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Turkey, US representatives discuss US-Iran tension
Turkey, US representatives discuss US-Iran tension
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Official representative of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin held talks with U.S. Special Representative on Syria James Jeffrey to discuss situation in Syria, U.S.-Iran tension and other regional developments.

The officials underlined the necessity of diplomacy to prevent the massive humanitarian crisis and migrant flow from Syria.

James Jeffrey will also travel to Riyadh to discuss “ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in Syria, including the need to continue stabilization activities to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos