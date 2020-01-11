News
Yerevan Mayor visits Zvartnots International Airport
Yerevan Mayor visits Zvartnots International Airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan visited Zvartnots International Airport. He wrote about it on Facebook.

"Very soon, with the European budget airlines' entry into Armenia’s market, we expect a large tourist flow to Yerevan," he wrote. “Naturally, the city should be ready with its infrastructure to welcome guests in way deserving of Yerevan.

The gate of the modern city is the airport, the first impression that tourists have of our country. Today I visited Zvartnots, accompanied by the airport administration, and got acquainted with the working conditions and problems of the facility.”
