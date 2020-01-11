Armenian foreign minister offers deepest condolences to Oman

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan conveyed deepest condolences on the demise of Oman’s ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
“Deepest condolences to Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He is respected and admired for his statesmanship for the peace and prosperity of his people and the region,” he tweeted.
Sultan Qaboos, 79, who had ruled since 1970, died on Friday. Minister of Culture and National Heritage Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler.