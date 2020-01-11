News
Saturday
January 11
News
Saturday
January 11
Armenian foreign minister offers deepest condolences to Oman
Armenian foreign minister offers deepest condolences to Oman
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan conveyed deepest condolences on the demise of Oman’s ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

“Deepest condolences to Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He is respected and admired for his statesmanship for the peace and prosperity of his people and the region,” he tweeted.

Sultan Qaboos, 79, who had ruled since 1970, died on Friday. Minister of Culture and National Heritage Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler.
