Media reports: US unsuccessfully targeted Iranian military official in Yemen

The United States unsuccessfully targeted another Iranian military official in Yemen on the day when general Qasem Soleiman was killed, CNN reported quoting a source.
A US official with knowledge of the events did not provide other details or how the US had attempted to carry out the plan.
According to The Washington Post, the U.S. targeted Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander in Iran’s elite Quds Force.
The newspaper recalls that in December the U.S. special representative for Iran, Brian Hook said the administration offers $15 million reward for information leading to Shahlai.