Arpine Hovhannisyan: Why do you so desperately want to the early retirement of CC judges?

According to my information, last December, the Venice Commission has clearly emphasized that the Commission should follow up that the early retirement of CC judges would be truly voluntary and would not be used for ulterior purposes. This is what Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook page.

“The Commission obviously infers that early retirement of judges should not be linked to cases pending before them. This affirmation exists in the published opinion too.

Now the question for Armenian officials who defines themselves as defenders of the bastion of democracy is following։

Do you really think the Venice Commission can be persuaded that early retirement is voluntary when the President of Constitutional Court is unlawfully accused the very next days when the law on early retirement was signed or when the whole potential for law enforcement bodies are being used for the invasion of privacy of CC judges and their family members?

P.S.In fact, for a rational person, it is evident for which criminal procedure the authorities are desperately trying to get rid of the CC judges. If you are so convinced that criminal cases are being instituted in the country by professionals and not by the leaders of the knitting team, why do you so desperately want to the early retirement of CC judges?

P.P.S. I am looking forward to the next “denial” by which the authorities will again insist that the Commission has not made such an observation,” wrote Hovhannisyan.