Putin, Merkel agree Iran nuclear deal should be preserved

Russian president Vladimir Putin said he had discussed with German chancellor Angela Merkel the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal.

Russia and Germany agreed that preserving the Iran nuclear deal is a matter of “tremendous importance”, RT reported.

“After the US refused to abide by the agreement, Iran announced suspension of its obligations as well. I would like to underscore that these obligations were voluntarily embraced by Iran. Iran is ready to come back to full compliance with the JPCOA,” Putin said.