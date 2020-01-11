Armenia president to pay working visit to UAE

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will leave for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates where he will hold meetings with the UAE leadership.
President is expected to discuss the development of the mutually beneficial relations and to discuss arrangements reached during the previous meetings.
The meetings will focus on energy, nanotechnologies, food safety, as well as cooperation within ATOM initiative. He will also attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 and will deliver a speech.
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.
The forum will bring together 4,000 delegates from more than 175 countries, including the heads of the governments, diplomats, political figures and entrepreneurs.
President Sarkissian will hold bilateral meetings with the presidents and heads of governments, including with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.