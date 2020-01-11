Iran president, Canada PM discuss plane crash

The security of the sensitive Middle East has reached a dangerous level by the US measures, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a phone conversation with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Rouhani expressed the Islamic Republic’s deepest regret over the Ukrainian plane incident near Tehran, which led to the death of 176 passengers and crew on board, including Iranian and Canadian citizens, saying, “Fruitful investigations have been carried out to probe into the reasons of the mishap and the complementary surveys are underway,” Mehr agency reported.
According to CBC channel, after the phone call Canadian PM held a briefing. He noted that Iran's admission was an important step in providing answers for families, but that more must be done.
“We need full clarity on how such a horrific tragedy could have occurred. Families are seeking justice and accountability and they deserve closure”.