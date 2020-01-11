News
Pashinyan is sure Armenian business “will conquer the world”
Pashinyan is sure Armenian business “will conquer the world”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Prime Minister said his government has to encourage the Armenian business.

Nikol Pashinyan took to Facebook on Saturday to say that Armenian business “would conquer the world” unless someone interferes with his or her work.

“Today I was reading forecasts and analysis on the potential of Armenia's economic activity in 2020.

Comparing with the data for 2019, I concluded that one should take care of the Armenian business, do not disturb, do not insult, do not offend, do not disappoint them and they will conquer the world.

Our people are very talented. Incredible talented, to be honest,” he wrote.

 
