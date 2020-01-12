Protest held in Iran: the UK ambassador was detained for several hours

UK foreign secretary Robert Macaire was detained during the protest rally held in Tehran amid Ukrainian plane deadly crash.

According to Tasnim, Macaire was accused of being involved in 'provoking some radical acts' among the protesters.

He was released a few hours later, but will come later to give an explanation in connection with the incident. The agency’s source said that the store opposite the university was used by the UK ambassador as 'envoy's place of coordination.'

The rally was held among a group of students following the Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran Airport on December 8, leaving all 176 people on board killed. Iranian Air Force General Staff admitted that a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down because of a human error. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed deep regret over the tragedy and promised to bring those responsible to justice. The space forces of the IRGC claimed the full responsibility for the incident.