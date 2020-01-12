News
Donald Trump tweets in Farsi and English in support of Iranian protests
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump made several tweets in Farsi and English in support of a protest in Iran, conducted by students following Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," he tweeted.

As reported earlier, protests have been held in Iran and the UK ambassaor Robert Macaire was detained for several hours on suspiction of provoking“some radical actions among the protesters.

He was released a few hours later, but set to come to give an explanation in connection with the incident.
