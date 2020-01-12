CNN: More than dozen Saudi troops to be expelled from US after deadly shooting at Florida base

More than a dozen Saudi troops undergoing training at US military bases will be expelled from the country after deadly firing at a naval base in Florida, CNN reported.

Saudi troops being expelled from the US are not accused of complicity in the crime committed by the second lieutenant of the Saudi Arabian Air Force, who killed three sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6. The FBI and the Saudi embassy in Washington have not yet commented in this regard.

After the fatal shooting incident, the Pentagon announced the cessation of exercises with the participation of all Saudi troops. Later, on December 19, the Pentagon stated it did not find a threat during the inspection of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia.

According to the FBI, US investigators believe the second Saudi Arabian Air Force lieutenant, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, shot his American counterparts. Later, he was shot dead by the deputy sheriff.