Royal commission to investigate causes of forest fire to be set up in Australia

Bitcoin hits new record

Taliban radical leader killed in air strike in Afghanistan

Criminal investigation department for combating organized crime abolished in Armenia

Thailand: Thousands turn to run against dictatorship

Work on Arc de Triomphe restoration in Syria estimated at $ 1 million

Presidential elections to be held in Abkhazia on March 21

Arpine Hovhannisyan: Why do you so desperately want to the early retirement of CC judges?

Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA

State Department: US intends to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically

Iran forms task force to help families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash

US State Department urges Iranian regime to apologize for UK ambassador detention

CNN: More than dozen Saudi troops to be expelled from US after deadly shooting at Florida base

Armenia Airways cancels Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight for security reasons

Malta ex-president's son elected PM

Protest held in Iran: the UK ambassador was detained for several hours

Turkish human rights advocate condemns arrest of Assyrian priest, ghost of 1915 is everywhere, she says

Ukraine president addresses nation on Iran plane crash

Pashinyan is sure Armenian business “will conquer the world”

Pakistani man sentenced to 18 months for illegally crossing Armenia border

Iran president, Canada PM discuss plane crash

Vernatun political club gathers to discuss Iran developments

Armenian PM drinks apricot brandy in Yerevan bar

Armenia president to pay working visit to UAE

Putin, Merkel agree Iran nuclear deal should be preserved

Ukraine official says Iran agrees to pay compensation

Turkey, US representatives discuss US-Iran tension

Ukraine, France presidents agree to involve French experts to decode black boxes

Media reports: US unsuccessfully targeted Iranian military official in Yemen

Iranian spiritual leader orders investigation into negligence in Ukraine plane disaster

Azerbaijan spends $600 thousand on lobbying in Washington, Armenian analyst says

Enthronement ceremony of Armenian Patriarch starts in Istanbul

Armenian foreign minister offers deepest condolences to Oman

Yerevan Mayor visits Zvartnots International Airport

Oman Sultan funeral is held

Abkhazia prosecutor's office launches criminal case over disorder in Sukhumi

No criminal case to be filed for painting of Russian writer’s statue in Yerevan

Armenia appoints ambassador to Cambodia

168.am: Dossiers collected on extramarital affairs of 2 Armenia Constitutional Court judges

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps assumes full responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

Iran attorney general urges immediate investigation into Ukrainian plane crash

Armenia President meets with Yerevan mayor

Armenia soldier is wounded in arm after Azerbaijan shooting

Several Yerevan-Moscow, Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter summoned to NSS for calling PM Pashinyan "agent"

Mall in Yerevan will not operate until January 14

Armenia MOD: Serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired over 700 shots in passing week

Zelensky on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: We insist that guilt be fully accepted

Road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver dies on the spot

Oman Minister of Culture and National Heritage becomes country's new sultan

Armenia culture minister distributes envelopes with letters to Yerevan residents

Armenia ex-Police Chief: Point system for drivers has shortcomings worldwide

Demonstrators holding control of Abkhazia presidential residence for 3rd day

Iran president expresses deep condolences over Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

US House may send Trump impeachment charges to Senate next week

Car hits 2 street-cleaning women in Yerevan, 1 dies on the spot

Iran says Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran was "human error"

Trump says Iran was planning to attack 4 US embassies

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies aged 79

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction holding closed talks with executive representatives

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system facing difficult task

Newspaper: New developments expected on Armenia’s Amulsar gold mine issue

Armenian TV company's claim against government accepted for proceedings

US Department of State approves sale of 12 F-35 fighters to Singapore

Analyst compares years 2018 and 2019 in Armenia

Hraparak.am: Armenia PM gives power structures a week to dismiss undesired judges of Constitutional Court

US imposing additional sanctions on sectors of Iranian economy

Armenia 3rd President's attorney on investigation of case, decision

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary arrives in Sokhumi

Bloomberg: US plans to expand Asian security efforts to counter China

Ex-Georgia President on Armenia PM's statement on GDP indicators

US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Iran sends letter to Michael Moore, Robert De Niro and American people

Iran FM compares US with ISIS

Analyst: Armenian society still being divided into "blacks" and "whites"

Abkhazia President in meeting with members of opposition

Rally participants to continue protest until new Abkhazian presidential elections

Armenia PM: Never been fewer victims in army as there were in 2019

Court decision to search former Armenian football federation president's home appealed

Armenia ex-MP released on bail, House passes resolution to limit Trump’s war actions on Iran, 10.01.20 digest

Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations continues efforts at mall in Yerevan

Armenian court sentences father to 8 years for killing daughter in her sleep

Analyst: Armenia faces at least two threats in 2020

Criminal case instituted in relation to death of 3-year-old girl from Armenia's Ararat Province

US, Canada, and France aviation experts heading to Iran amid Ukraine's plane crash

Head of Abkhazian-Armenian community: Demonstrations can't have dangerous impact on Armenians

Some embassies close amid wildfires in Australia

Serviceman’s shack completely burns down in Vanadzor

Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation

Iraqi PM asks US Secretary of State to send delegates to formulate mechanism for withdrawal of US troops

Toronto Stock Exchange delists Lydian company

Professor Areg Danagoulian, MIT colleagues named 2019 Arms Control Persons of the Year

Berlin tells Tehran it expects participation of other countries in plane crash investigation

Political technologist: Lack of specificity major problem for Armenian authorities and opposition

French minister says Iran may get nuclear weapons shortly

Shinzo Abe to have trip to Middle East: Japan sends warship to region to protect ships

Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense

Decision to arrest Armenia 3rd president’s nephew is appealed

Armenian commission for applications/complaints consideration during winter conscription still operating