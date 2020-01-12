News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 12
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA
Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Wolf Cukier, 17, has discovered a planet on third day of intership with NASA.

He completed a practice at NASA in the summer of 2019 . The young man had to study changes in the brightness of stars with the TESS space telescope.

"Just three days into his internship, Cukier discovered a new planet.

NASA announced the news on their website this week, after confirming the teenager’s work, submitting a paper that Cukier co-authored for scientific review and announcing the discovery of the planet, now named “TOI 1338 b,” at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting," CNBC reported.

The TESS telescope was launched in April 2018 and is designed to search and study exoplanets. It is equipped with four cameras, each of which takes a picture of a portion of the sky once every half an hour.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: Armenia's own satellite will cost $200-250mn
So, it is difficult to imagine such a satellite could appear in space in the next few years…
 Beijing: US turns space into battlefield
"These actions from the US strongly violate the international consensus of the peaceful use of outer space....
 NATO FMs: Space is a warfighting domain just like air, land, and sea
"Space is essential to the Alliance’s defence and deterrence, for early warning, communication and navigation…
 China on track to launch its Mars mission in 2020
The Chang’e-4 probe successfully touched down on the far side of the...
 Space activity in Armenia to have tax benefits
"Space activities are expected to be included in the list of activities subject to licensing and to provide these companies with tax privileges until 2030…
NASA official says humans to land on Mars in 2030s
Pushing sooner for the moon would make it possible to bring astronauts to Mars...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos