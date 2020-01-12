Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA

Wolf Cukier, 17, has discovered a planet on third day of intership with NASA.
He completed a practice at NASA in the summer of 2019 . The young man had to study changes in the brightness of stars with the TESS space telescope.
"Just three days into his internship, Cukier discovered a new planet.
NASA announced the news on their website this week, after confirming the teenager’s work, submitting a paper that Cukier co-authored for scientific review and announcing the discovery of the planet, now named “TOI 1338 b,” at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting," CNBC reported.
The TESS telescope was launched in April 2018 and is designed to search and study exoplanets. It is equipped with four cameras, each of which takes a picture of a portion of the sky once every half an hour.