Work on Arc de Triomphe restoration in Syria estimated at $ 1 million

The restoration of the Triumphal Arch destroyed in 2015 by ISIS in Syrian Palmyra is estimated at $ 1 million, TASS reported referring to Dmitry Medyantsev, president of the Stone Industry Association of Russia (Center Stone), which will participate in the restoration of the destroyed museum complex.

The twenty-meter Triumphal Arch was built of basalt, granite and marble during the time of the Roman emperor Septimius Severus at the end of the 2nd century. On October 5, 2015, militants blew up an arch and several columns.

According to him, they have prepared a memorandum for signing with the Syrian side.

It is designed for three years of work, first of all, the restoration of the Arc de Triomphe is provided for there, he said adding that the pre-project cost of the work is up to $ 1 million.

Scientists conducted a new photo shoot to complement and update the 3D model in September 2019. The data collected by the expedition contain information about the devastation suffered by the monuments of Palmyra after its second capture by militants in December 2016.