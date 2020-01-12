Thailand: Thousands turn to run against dictatorship

Thailand has hosted the largest political rally for expanding democracy in many years, DW reported.

According to the organizers, 13 thousand people on Sunday, January 12, took part in the run against the dictatorship in Bangkok. Menawhile, alternative race of supporters of the current government was also held in Bangkok.

The race for democracy was led by charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit especially popular among Thai youth. Juangroongruangkit leads a fiercely anti-militaristic political party, threatened with dissolution. He was deprived of the status of a deputy, and he faces a large number of lawsuits.

Since the 2014 military coup, retired general Prayut Chan-o-cha has ruled. After the 2019 parliamentary elections, overshadowed by the scandal surrounding vote rigging, Chan-o-cha took over as PM of the coalition government.