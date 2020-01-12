Royal commission to investigate causes of forest fire to be set up in Australia

After prolonged criticism from the Australian public regarding the forest fire response, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the need for a national review of the forest fire response. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-12/bushfire-royal-commission-proposal-to-go-to-cabinet-morrison/11860954
"I think that is what would be necessary, and I will be taking a proposal through Cabinet to that end," ABC reported quoting the PM.
As reported earlier, 28 people were killed, more than 2,000 houses and millions of hectares of territory were destryoed amid wildfires in Australia.