Presidential elections to be held in Abkhazia on March 21

Presidential election in Abkhazia is scheduled for March 21, opposition leader Aslan Bzhania said referreing to a central election comission.
His remarks came after the Central Election Committee's meeting.
As reported earlier, the Central Election Commission will hold a meeting on the appointment of a date for presidential elections on Monday January 13, but the protesters insisted on speeding up the process of determining the date of the re-election.
Protests have kicked off on January 10, as opposition representatives demand the resignation of the president. On January 10, the cassation instance of the Supreme Court declared the CEC decision of the presidential elections in September illegal.
President Raul Khajimba intends to appeal the decision of the cassation board to the Presidium of the Supreme Court.