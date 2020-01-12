Students to hold action in protest against UK intervention in Iran affairs

Iranian students of universities and other educational institutions will hold demonstrations in front of the UK embassy in Tehran in protest against UK intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, Mehr reported referring to social networks.
Students are expected to gather near UK embassy building at 3pm local time.
As reported earlier, UK Ambassador Robert Macaire was detained on suspicion of involvement in provoking some radical actions among the protesters.
He was detained during the protest rally amid the Ukrainian plane crash, leaving 176 people killed.
The envoy was later released, but will come to give explanations amid the incident.