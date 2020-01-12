News
Sunday
January 12
German developers present new version of McLaren 720S Spider supercar
German developers present new version of McLaren 720S Spider supercar
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The German tuning studio Novitec has proposed a set of improvements called N-Largo  for the McLaren 720S Spider, Motor reported.

The Bavarians from Novitec made an extravagant carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit and finalized the four-liter V8 turbo engine, installed a new engine control unit and a sports exhaust system.

The Bavarians will make only 15 cars with a package of modifications N-Largo and they are also ready to work on the interior of each of these roadsters. The studio also notes that all work is carried out with the greatest love of detail. The cost of a set of improvements is not reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
