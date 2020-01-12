Iranian MFA opens hotline to help families of victims of plane crash near Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry opened a hotline to help relatives of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crashed on January 8 near Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
According to him, the hotline was opened as part of political measures to help the families of the victims.
"As part of practical measures to assist families of victims of # PS752 tragic disaster, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a hotline. It is manned 24/7,” he tweeted.
Number: +98 21 61153009
Embassies have also been instructed to facilitate assistance to families/friends of victims.