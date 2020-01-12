Pentagon: US no longer expects attacks from Iran in response to General Soleimani's assassination

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s administration no longer expects attacks from Iran in response to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, the Associated Press reported.
Esper suggested that the Iranian government is now under internal threat after news of the cause of Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran.
As reported earlier, UK Ambassador was arrested on suspicion of involvement in provoking some radical actions among the protesters. Makair was detained at the scene of an rally held the day before in protest amid news of a Ukrainian plane shot down by the Iranian side.